Kentucky lawmaker's funeral in church where he preached

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker who apparently killed himself amid accusations of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is being remembered in the same church where he had preached and denied the allegations.

Dan Johnson's family and friends are gathering Monday at Heart of Fire church in Louisville, Kentucky. The 57-year-old Johnson's body was found last week along a secluded road with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The first-term lawmaker found himself in the spotlight a week ago when the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman who said Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013.

A day after the report, Johnson termed the allegations "totally false" during a news conference at his church where he was the self-appointed "pope."

Johnson died the following night.

