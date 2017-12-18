Watchdog says Ohio agency lacks fair purchasing policies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's government contracting agency lacks rules for ensuring equal and fair competitive bidding by outside IT vendors, the state watchdog said in a report issued Monday.

Inspector General Randall Meyer found the Department of Administrative Services' contract process for information technology threatens the "fair, open, and honest market place" for businesses.

He recommended the agency do more to ensure competitive bidding and provide more complete documentation when such bidding isn't possible.

Department spokesman Tom Hoyt said many of Meyer's recommendations have already been implemented.

The watchdog report follows an investigation by the Columbus Dispatch about the agency's lack of competitive bidding.

Earlier this month Meyer said an Administrative Services technology administrator wrongly solicited a $37,000 sponsorship fee from a company that has received millions of dollars in state contracts.

This story has been corrected to reflect the report found a lack of adequate rules, not rules violations.

