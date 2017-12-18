Police search for car break-in suspect at NKY Texas Roadhouse

Police in Fort Wright are asking the public’s help for information about a car break-in in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse.

A man driving a black Volvo pulled into a parking space next to a car owned by a restaurant employee. The man used a tool to shatter the front passenger window, then he stole the owner’s purse, police said.

[Man arrested for allegedly stealing $100K worth of equipment from construction site]

The crime happened on Dec. 10 around 3 p.m.

Authorities posted surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle to Facebook Monday. Police ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.