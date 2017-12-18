Police say this man is wanted in connection with area skimmer thefts

Cincinnati police are investigating skimmer theft at an area Walgreen's.

They say it happened Nov. 3 at an ATM inside the 3 W. Corry St. store.

The person in the photo attached to this story is wanted in connection with the incident. He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat and driving a smaller white vehicle -- possibly of a Honda or Hyundai -- at the time of the photo.

Police say he may be involved in other skimmer-related offenses in Butler and Warren counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

