More than 14,000 deer checked during Ohio two-day gun hunting season

Hunters checked 14,115 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s two-day deer-gun hunting season, which began Dec. 16, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

During the same two-day span in 2016, hunters harvested 9,228 deer.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter:

Muzzleloader season is Jan. 6 through Jan. 9, 2018

Archery season remains open through Feb. 4, 2018

Find more information about deer hunting in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov. Past harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says it is committed to properly managing the state's deer populations. It says the goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Ohio ranks in the Top 5 nationally in resident hunters and No. 11 in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

