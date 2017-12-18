Marvin Lewis discusses future with Bengals again at Monday news conference

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

ESPN reported Sunday that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was planning to leave the team after this season. But based on Lewis' comments during a Monday news conference, that does not appear to be true.

ESPN's report surfaced prior to the Bengals vs. Vikings match-up Sunday:

After 15 seasons in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis is planning to leave the Bengals after this season to pursue opportunities elsewhere, league sources tell ESPN.



More on Sunday NFL Countdown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2017

During a post-game press conference, Lewis denied the report and called it "speculation." Lewis said he addressed his team after Sunday's game and told them not to be concerned about his future.

Monday afternoon, he went as far as to say he would like to coach in Cincinnati next season.

"I literally can't control things that are said," Lewis said Monday. "Just block the noise and play football, coach football, and do what we do."

Lewis said discussing his future is a waste of time. He said he will only discuss his future when the season is over, adding he has not yet discussed his future with team owner Mike Brown.

The Bengals have not released an official comment on the report.

“It’s not the pertinent thing right now,” Lewis said. “The pertinent thing right now is to coach the football team. That’s what my job is and that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

When asked if he wants to coach in Cincinnati next season, he said: "Sure."

Marvin Lewis took a lot of questions about his future.



Bottom line: he said, on the record, he would like to coach here next year. Said he wants this talk to die down so he can just coach football. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 18, 2017

Lewis, 59, has coached the Cincinnati Bengals for 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in the franchise's history.

Hired in 2003, Lewis has been the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach behind Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Lewis joined the franchise on the heels of the worst season in Bengals history. The team had just come off a 2-14 record in 2002 under Dick LeBeau. Lewis turned things around and by 2005, the Bengals secured their first division title -- and first winning season -- in more than 10 years.

Cincinnati made seven playoff trips with Lewis, but they never won a single postseason game. Lewis holds the record for most postseason losses of any coach in the history of the NFL. It’s that playoff record that has put Lewis on the hot seat in the past few years.

In 2009, the Associated Press named Lewis coach of the year.

