AG Sessions adding 2 new prosecutors in northern Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says two federal prosecutors will be added in northern Ohio to work on reducing violent crime.
Sessions announced on Monday that the two new prosecutors being added to the U.S. Attorney's office in Toledo are among 40 prosecutors being assigned nationwide.
He says he plans to deploy another 260 new federal prosecutors in the coming months.
Sessions was in Toledo to speak with dozens of law enforcement officials from northern Ohio.
He says the state's fourth-largest city is like many across the country that are seeing a big jump in violent crime.
The Blade in Toledo recently reported that the 38 killings in the city this year is just two shy of reaching 40 for the first time since 1994.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >