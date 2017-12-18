Warden seeks loose dogs that attacked 2 mini-horses, 1 horse

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities are looking for two loose dogs they say killed two mini-horses and injured a full-size horse so badly it had to be put down.
The Butler County sheriff's office Dog Warden Unit says one of the mini-horses' owners shot and killed a third dog involved in the attack.
The mini-horses were named Bella and Pablo. They were being boarded at the home of a relative of the owner when Friday's attack happened. The horse was euthanized Saturday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >