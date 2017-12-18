Deputies: Man fatally shot during 'scuffle' with grandfather

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man had suffered a deadly gunshot wound during an argument with his grandfather.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes a Laurel County's Sheriff's Office statement as saying the disagreement happened Sunday morning between 26-year-old Anthony Ryan Thompson and his grandfather.

The sheriff's office says at some point during the "scuffle" a pistol fired, and the shot stuck Thompson in his chest. Thompson died at the scene.

Authorities will present the case to a grand jury for possible charges after an investigation.

Further details have not been released.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

