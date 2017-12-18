Double murder suspect out of Georgia arrested in Roselawn area

U.S. marshals in southern Ohio arrested a fugitive on an outstanding warrant from Georgia on Sunday.

Ronell Lee Tidwell was arrested in the Roselawn area shortly after marshals in Georgia discovered he was with southwest Ohio. The warrant was for two homicides, kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Tidwell is accused of assaulting a female victim with a firearm in Albany, Ga. Authorities say the victim succumbed to her injuries after the 2014 assault.

Tidwell is also accused of assaulting a man with a firearm in Albany in 2015. Authorities said that victim also died from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.