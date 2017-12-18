Woman charged with OVI, child endangering after Erie Avenue crash

Cincinnati police responded to a crash just outside the District 2 headquarters early Monday.

They say a car driven by Mary Schap, 46, crashed at 3296 Erie Avenue -- near the Cincinnati Observatory -- just after midnight.

Responding officers found Schap and an 11-year-old boy in the vehicle. Schap was arrested and charged with child endangering, OVI, and failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle.

