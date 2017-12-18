Indiana man dies in crash while fleeing from state police

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that began as a pursuit in Dearborn County.

The incident began after midnight Saturday when deputies attempted to stop a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado on George Street in Aurora for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver, Matthew Richards, 22, of Vevay, fled southbound on State Road 56.

The vehicle, with the deputy pursuing, entered Ohio County and turned westbound on Thuermer Hollow Road. Authorities say Richards was driving at a high rate of speed and was not able to navigate a curve in the roadway.

Richards was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a guardrail. He died from his injuries, according to Ohio County Coroner Cliff Thies.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Police at the scene determined that Richards’ vehicle was improperly registered and that he was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Jefferson County. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Richards’ family has been notified.

