Mother battling terminal cancer has one last wish

A Covington mother is battling terminal cancer. Her family doesn't know how much time she has left, but they are coming together to give her the wedding of her dreams to make her final wish come true.

Just walking from the door to the couch can be a challenge for Ashley Morrow, but her fiancé Lionel Rodriguez stays close by her side.

"He does everything. Anything that I need. He quit working so that he could stay home with me, anything I need. I don't even have to get up out of the chair," she said.

The two have been together for 11 years but had to put wedding plans on hold after Ashley was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer and stage 4 cervical cancer two years ago when she was 28-years-old.

"It's been a rough couple of years," said Morrow.

She has been staying strong for her 12-year-old son, Cameron, and her fiancé. However, the cancer has spread to her kidneys.

Morrow knows her time is limited.

"They told her you need to get a will. You need to get everything in place. Most people want to go to Disney or do something like that and she wanted to have a wedding," said Morrow's aunt, Stacie Strickrod.

Stickrod, who raised Ashley since she was a child, jumped right in to give her the wedding of her dreams.

"Every girl wants to be a princess and not a cancer patient. I just wanted to try to make that happen," she said.

She posted a message on Facebook asking for a dress and a DJ and the responses still haven't stopped from people wanting to help offering a dress, a bouquet and catering.

"Never in a million years did we expect what we received," said Stickrod.

The community pitching in will allow Ashley to focus on her time with family during her final days.

"I just gotta keep fighting," said Morrow.

She said her son has good and bad days, but he had these words for his mother.

"I'd rather have every bad day in my life than lose you," said Cameron.

Dreaming of walking down the aisle making their family complete is what gives her the strength to keep going on each day.

"I can't give up," said Morrow.

Florentine Event Center in Florence has offered free space to hold the wedding.

Right now, they are planning to have the wedding on Jan. 13.

If you would like to help - visit the family's GoFundMe page.

