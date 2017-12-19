Cleveland to hire firm to address police complaints backlog

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.
At issue is the city's Office of Professional Standards, which has had difficulties for years finishing investigations or doing them correctly.
Cleveland.com reports the city outlined its plan to hire a company in a Friday court filing.
The city says the agency's six full-time investigators and six temporary ones will focus on completing investigations into complaints filed next year.
The city says workers from an outside investigative company yet to be hired will address cases filed between 2015 and 2017.
The professional standards office had 378 open investigations as of last month, with 218 from complaints filed last year and in 2015.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
