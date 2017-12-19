Ohio lawmaker faces challenge for seat after recent arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A longtime Republican Ohio state representative who was found passed out in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this year is facing a primary challenge.
Rep. Wes Retherford was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired after he was found passed out in an idling pickup truck parked in a drive-thru lane.
Retherford was later found guilty on the misdemeanor charge but refused to resign from office.
Butler County politician Greg Jolivette said Monday he will run against Retherford for the 51st Ohio House seat as a Republican.
Jolivette has previously served as a state representative, county commissioner and mayor of Hamilton.
In November, Hamilton resident Susan Vaughn announced she would seek Retherford's seat as a Democrat.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >