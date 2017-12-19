Board recommends public reprimand of outgoing mayor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio professional conduct board has recommended a public reprimand for the outgoing Youngstown mayor, who pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors in a corruption investigation.

Democratic Mayor John McNally and the former Mahoning County auditor were accused of trying to stop county offices from being moved from a building owned by a wealthy developer to one owned by the county.

McNally tells the Youngstown Vindicator he is pleased with the recommendation and will seek to have his law license placed back on active status. He says it is unclear what he will do after his term as mayor expires at year-end.

The board's recommendation will go to the state Supreme Court, which will make the final decision.

