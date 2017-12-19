Councilman pleads no contest to attempted assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city councilman has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of attempted assault following a confrontation with a local activist.
Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes was sentenced Monday to 25 hours of community service and a year of inactive probation, meaning he will not be required to check in regularly with a probation officer.
Activist Julian Mack says Sykes punched him and grabbed him by the neck after the two exchanged words at an October campaign event.
The Blade newspaper reports that Mack called the sentence a "reasonable outcome."
Syke's attorney maintained that Sykes had attempted to avoid the confrontation, but was ready to move past the case.
Sykes was re-elected to the council in November.
