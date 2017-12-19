Kentucky parks offer events to bring in new year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say state resort parks across Kentucky will offer New Year's Eve parties and other events to celebrate 2018.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says some park options to celebrate the new year will include dinner buffets, dancing and theater. Many are offering packages that include entertainment options and lodging. Five parks are offering guided hikes on New Year's Day.

Details on what's being offered where are available online at www.parks.ky.gov .

