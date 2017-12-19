Commission announces 3 nominees for Court of Appeals post

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Judicial Nominating Commission has announced the names of three nominees for an upcoming vacancy on the state's Court of Appeals.

The commission says the judicial seat for a district covering 22 eastern Kentucky counties will become vacant when Judge Janet L. Stumbo retires Dec. 31.

The names of the commission's three nominees will be submitted to Gov. Matt Bevin. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

The commission says the nominees for the Court of Appeals judgeship are attorneys Gene Smallwood Jr. of Whitesburg, Jimmie Garner Vanover of Prestonsburg and Marcia Lynn Wireman of Jackson. All three are graduates of the University of Kentucky College of Law.

