Kasich wants final State of State speech in Columbus suburb

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) wants to deliver the last of his annual State of the State speeches in a Columbus suburb near where he lives.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the term-limited Republican has requested approval from lawmakers to give the speech March 6 at Otterbein University in Westerville, not far from his home in Genoa Township.
The speech assessing Ohio's status is traditionally delivered to the Legislature, with Supreme Court justices and other state officeholders and officials in attendance.
Kasich took the address out of Columbus for the first time in state history with his 2012 speech in Steubenville (STOO'-bin-vihl) in eastern Ohio. Since then, he has always given the address away from the Statehouse, visiting Sandusky, Lima (LY'-muh), Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), Wilmington and Marietta.
