1 of 2 McDonald's employees shot by co-worker released from hospital

One of the two McDonald's employees shot by another worker inside the restaurant last week was released from the hospital Monday, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Manager Denise Higgins, 36, of Westwood was initially listed in critical condition when she was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

She was shot once in the back shot once in the back just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the fast food restaurant off Beechmont Avenue.

Co-worker Jayla Frost, 18, of Mount Washington, was shot in her face and head.

She remains in critical condition at the hospital; her prognosis is considered "grave," sheriff's officials said.

Frost was the main target of the shooting, they have said.

When deputies responded less than a minute after the shooting was reported, they said they found McDonald's employee Zachary Allart, 20, holding a gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself.

They defused the situation and took him into custody without further incident.

Allart of Mount Washington was arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

He remains on suicide watch at the Hamilton County jail in lieu of $4 million bond.

Allart pleaded not guilty in a brief hearing last week.

The case goes to a Hamilton County grand jury Friday.

