Report: Nashville lands first of two MLS expansion bids

FC Cincinnati fans are eagerly awaiting news about whether the soccer club will be granted an expansion bid from Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, Nashville fans appear to have a reason to celebrate. MLS announced Tuesday morning that league commissioner Don Garber will join the city’s mayor for an announcement about “the future of soccer in Nashville.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the press conference will confirm Music City's entry into the league.

Cincinnati, Nashville, Sacramento and Detroit are each vying for the two 2020 expansion bids. So far, Nashville is the only city with a scheduled visit by MLS officials.

MLS Board of Governors was scheduled to meet and vote last week, though FC Cincinnati has been given no exact time when a public announcement may come.

FC Cincinnati has already surpassed 15,000 season ticket holders for the 2018 season. In just two seasons as a franchise, the club is bringing in more fans a game than several MLS cities.

In June, FCC upset two MLS teams -- the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire -- in the U.S. Open Cup.

Nashville checks every box:



Deep pocketed billionaire owner (with the support of an NFL ownership family)



Biggest planned soccer only stadium of the finalists



Top 30 TV market



*Every box but one:



Unproven fan support of a major, local soccer team — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 19, 2017

