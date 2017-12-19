Critical Missing alert issued for NKY woman

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.Full Story >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.Full Story >
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.Full Story >
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.Full Story >
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.Full Story >
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.Full Story >
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.Full Story >
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.Full Story >
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.Full Story >
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.Full Story >