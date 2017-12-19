Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to assaulting runner on Little Miami trail

A Salem Township man entered a guilty plea to sexually assaulting a 63-year-old woman on the Little Miami Bike Trail in July.

Kyle Motz, 32, jumped from the bushes and attacked the woman as she was running along the trail, the Warren County prosecutor said. The woman was able to break free and run to safety.

Her clothing was tested by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Motz’s DNA was located on her compression shorts. Motz is a Tier I sex offender from a previous case in Lebanon Municipal Court.

Motz on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition.

"Motz didn’t just victimize the 63-year-old woman who bravely fought him off. He also victimized all the women who run along that section of the bike trail who likely are having to think even more about their personal safety than they already do," said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. “It’s infuriating when a predator like Motz chooses to target a female victim out enjoying the treasure to our community that the Little Miami Bike Trail is,” Fornshell said.

Motz will be sentenced on February 13, 2018.

