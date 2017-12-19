Cincinnati to name street after bullied boy who committed suicide

Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday to name a street after an 8-year-old boy who committed suicide earlier this year.

The death of Gabriel Taye made national headlines and prompted a criminal investigation by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor opened the review after Cincinnati Public Schools released security video showing a student assault Gabriel before leaving the boy unconscious on the restroom floor of Carson Elementary School.

[Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide]

Two days later, Gabriel hanged himself in his Westwood bedroom.

His family blamed bullying for the suicide and have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against CPS. In a response to the suit, CPS said there is no indication that school officials ignored reports of bullying.

The prosecutor and coroner ultimately stepped back from the case without filing charges or amending Gabriel’s cause of death.

Councilmembers want to rename Lafeuille Avenue in Cincinnati’s Westwood neighborhood in honor of Gabriel.

His family will attend Wednesday’s council meeting.

