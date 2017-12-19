Some in GOP explore restoring ex-Kentucky House speaker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives who resigned last month after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim could get his job back under a plan crafted by some allies in the state legislature.

Jeff Hoover denied sexual harassment but said he sent consensual but inappropriate text messages to a woman who worked for the House Republican Caucus. He kept his seat in the legislature.

But since then, lawmakers say attorneys for the Republican House Caucus have told them Hoover's resignation is not official because it has not been accepted by the House, which legally does not exist unless they are in session next month. GOP Rep. Richard Heath is gauging support among the caucus for bringing Hoover back.

Hoover did not respond to a request for comment.

