'Harambe Kong' debuting in Boise arcade Tuesday night

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
"We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog," says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.
