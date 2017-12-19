Ex-banker pleads guilty to taking funds from bank

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky bank executive has admitted to taking $1.4 million from Town Square Bank by processing loans to fake customers.
The Independent reports that Martin Ross, who was a senior vice president at the bank, pleaded guilty Monday. He admitted in a federal court plea bargain to creating a scheme, in which he crafted detailed identities.
Court records show he invented several fictitious customers and issued loans ranging from more than $45,000 to more than $240,000 between February 2007 and August 2017. Those loans represent accounts where a balance remains.
Ross' attorney, David Mussetter, says it's a case that didn't involve customer funds. Mussetter says Ross' scheme started as a "bad decision" to take out the initial loan, and spiraled out of control.
Ross is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >