3 Indiana plane crash victims were from Washington, DC, area

OLDENBURG, Ind. (AP) - Authorities have identified three suburban Washington, D.C., residents as the victims who died in a small plane crash in southeastern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles? identified them Tuesday as 63-year-old pilot Louis Cantilena and his daughter, 31-year-old Amy Cantilena, both of Potomac, Maryland, and 65-year-old Paul Schuda of Arlington, Virginia.
Their single-engine Cessna plane crashed Saturday night in a wooded area near Oldenburg, Indiana, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Wheeles has said the plane was traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland, and had taken off from an airport outside Columbus, Indiana, before the crash.
Wheeles says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
