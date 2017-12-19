Police responding to armed bank robbery in Westwood - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police responding to armed bank robbery in Westwood

WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Police are responding to an armed bank robbery in Westwood on Tuesday.

Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. ad the US Bank in the 3100 block of Harrison Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

