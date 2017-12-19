Simply Money: Christmas shipping deadlines

Christmas is less than a week away - we have the shipping deadlines you need to make sure your gifts arrive on time.

Whether you’re sending things through a shipper, or having a retailer do it for you—you’re running out of time to get your gifts out in time for Christmas.

Wednesday is the deadline to send gifts via two-day shipping through FedEx. With Christmas falling on a Monday, that means that this Thursday is the deadline for shipping overnight via FedEx.

If you’re using the post office, you can use Priority Mail through end of business Wednesday. Or, if you ship on Dec. 22, you can use Priority Mail Express.

The deadline to ship using 2nd Day Air through UPS is Wednesday, and Next Day Air is Thursday.

UPS did add Saturday ground pickup and delivery in nearly 5,000 cities this year, and some postal carriers will be delivering packages as late as Christmas Day.

Amazon’s deadline for two-day Prime shipping is Dec. 22. There will be some items available for two-hour delivery—up until 9:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

