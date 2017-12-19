Contractor admits to paying ex-hospital director bribes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An Arkansas man has admitted to paying more than $530,000 to a former Kentucky hospital director and buying him a golf club membership, along with vehicles for contracting work.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes 50-year-old Rocky Williams as telling U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves in court Monday that he made the purchases and paid "some credit card bills" as part of the scheme with a hospital's then-executive director of facilities. Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The plea agreement included a restitution amount of over $530,000. A July indictment said the conspiracy between the two men happened from April 2009 to at least October 2012.

Reeves is scheduled to be sentenced March 23. Williams could get a maximum of 20 years in prison.

