Contractor admits to paying ex-hospital director bribes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An Arkansas man has admitted to paying more than $530,000 to a former Kentucky hospital director and buying him a golf club membership, along with vehicles for contracting work.
The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes 50-year-old Rocky Williams as telling U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves in court Monday that he made the purchases and paid "some credit card bills" as part of the scheme with a hospital's then-executive director of facilities. Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
The plea agreement included a restitution amount of over $530,000. A July indictment said the conspiracy between the two men happened from April 2009 to at least October 2012.
Reeves is scheduled to be sentenced March 23. Williams could get a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >