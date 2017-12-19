Troopers seize 120 pounds of marijuana in Preble County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a California man after a traffic stop in Preble County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 120 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, which is valued at approximately $330,000.

On Dec.13 troopers stopped a 1979 Dodge motorhome with California registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70 near. Criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

Ronald Martin, 64, of Squaw Valley, Calif., was arrested and is in the Preble County Jail.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.