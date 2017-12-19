Police: Human remains consistent with a child found in yard

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say human remains consistent with those of a young child have been found in the yard of a Cleveland home after two days of searching for a possible missing child.
Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says searchers found the remains Tuesday while digging in the yard after cadaver dogs on Monday turned up nothing.
Police have been working with the FBI and the medical examiner in the search. They say the investigation began with a tip a 5-year-old boy was buried in the yard.
Police say the missing boy's mother originally said he was in Houston with paternal relatives.
They say the woman was taken into custody in connection with the death after further investigation and interviews. No charges had been filed.
