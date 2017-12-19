Mom of Charlottesville victim to speak at street dedication

By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
Charlottesville is set to honor a young woman killed when a car plowed into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally by dedicating part of the street where the attack occurred to her.
The Virginia city is holding a ceremony Wednesday morning to designate "Honorary Heather Heyer Way." Among those slated to speak is Heyer's mother, Susan Bro.
Bro told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she's happy to see the city honoring her daughter in this way.
Bro says she has received hate mail and threats since Heyer's death, but also an "outpouring" of support from around the world.
She says she had to bury Heyer in an undisclosed location as a protective measure.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
