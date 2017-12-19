A.J. Green, Geno Atkins named to Pro Bowl

A.J. Green and Geno Atkins have been voted to the AFC team for this season’s Pro Bowl.

Atkins was voted in as a starter.



“Geno is having a strong and consistent season playing at a high level and it is great to see him honored once again,” said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.



Atkins has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time. He leads the Bengals with nine sacks – leading all NFL interior defensive lineman.



Green has been voted to the Pro Bowl in all seven of his NFL years. He is the only NFL receiver since 1970 to start his career with seven consecutive Pro Bowl nominations.



“A.J.’s production on the field continues to rival the all-time greats at his position,” said Lewis.



Safety Clayton Fejedelem was voted a second alternate for special teams and linebacker Vontaze Burfict a fourth alternate at inside linebacker.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.