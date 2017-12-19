Suspect on run after high-speed chase through 2 counties in stolen cars

Ohio State Highway Patrol are looking for a man who stole two cars, then left a trail of destruction during a dangerous high-speed chase through Clermont and Brown County.

OSP said the man vanished after he crashed near the Village of Higginsport.



According to OSP, the stolen white Nissan Maxima was taken from North Bend Road on Cincinnati's West Side.

The chase started just after 4:30 Sunday morning.

OSP clocked the car going 78 in a 55, but when the officer turned his lights on and signaled the driver to pull over, he took off.



According to the report, the car was speeding at more than a hundred miles an hour along U.S. 52 into Brown County.



In the video, the driver veers into a more residential area about a mile outside the Village of Higginsport.

The driver then crashed the vehicle at a high-speed into two cars, hitting trees and a power pole, which sent sparks flying after the lines were snapped.

The officer reached for his weapon as he approached the vehicle with his flashlight.

Despite the high-speed impact, the suspect had already climbed out and taken off.

The officer then saw him at a distance running away.

Police said the chase did not end there. He got about another mile east on U.S 52, and that's where Brown County Sheriff's Detective Rick Haney said he stole another car - a blue 2000 Chevy S-10 truck with Ohio license plate number: GQU-4287.

That vehicle has not been recovered yet.

Police said the Maxima was destroyed.

If you think you know where the stolen truck is or the driver, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or call the Brown County Sheriff at 937-378-4435.

