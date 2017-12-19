Brides panic as Fairfield venue is set to close

Some Butler County brides are scrambling to find a new wedding reception venue after receiving a letter from the Fairfield Banquet and Convention Center at Tori Station stating they would be closing their doors on March 1, 2018.

"I'm going to have all these memories of feeling so stressed and upset," Sierra Greene said. "I'm losing that feeling of 'wow, I booked my reception' to now I'm like 'well, who can take me.'"

Greene had booked her wedding reception at the Fairfield Banquet and Convention Center for late April. It's a date that falls almost two months after the businesses final day of operation.

"If they have reached out, I will work with them to try and locate a venue that will meet their needs... service and financially," Director of Operations Dee Meyers said.

Meyers told FOX19 NOW the business sent certified letters to all of their customers who were impacted by the upcoming closure and those letters included a full refund of the customers deposit.

Meyers said the closure is as sudden for the customers as it is the employees, but they are doing their best to help find their clients a new venue.

"If it wasn't for very sensitive personal family issues, [the owner] would continue to own and operate this venue," Meyers said of the pending closure. "It's difficult for him. It's difficult for our staff, we know that come March 1st we're all unemployed."

"I literally was like balling, you know, I just didn't know what to do," Greene said. "We have four months to get a reception hall and maybe catering. So, I was just really upset."

Fairfield Banquet and Convention Center has been in contact with several of their competitors to help refer their clients to a venue that rivals their own.

The business will remain fully staffed and fully operational until March 1, 2018. Meyers said business will continue as usual until the final day of operation.

