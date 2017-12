Northbound lanes of 75 have reopened after an accident involving three vehicles at Paddock Road Tuesday night.

Emergency crews said victims in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The lanes were closed for about an hour.

This is the accident that has shutdown I75 N at Paddock. Thankfully everyone involved is expected to survive. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Xf2dccgis2 — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) December 20, 2017

No names have been released at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

