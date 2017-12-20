Racing museum launches live video feeds of foaling process

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in New York has launched a new video project aimed at attracting new fans to thoroughbred racing and offering enthusiasts a rare look behind the scenes.
Foal Patrol is a collection of live web cameras with real-time streams of in-foal mares during their pregnancies. Five live feeds began Tuesday and can be accessed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cameras are at three locations in Kentucky - Claiborne Farm, Three Chimneys Farm and Shawnee Farm - and two in New York - Edition Farm and Old Tavern Farm.
Three additional mares are scheduled to be added in March - at Double Diamond Farm in Florida and at Gainesway Farm and Chanteclair Farm in Kentucky.
