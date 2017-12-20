State police collect record amount of food for annual drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a record amount of food has been donated during the agency's annual holiday food drive.
A statement says the "Cram The Cruiser" initiative, which began the day before Thanksgiving and lasted through Dec. 12, brought in nearly 210 tons (190.5 metric tons) of food to help families that are struggling financially. The drive collected nearly 40 tons (36 metric tons) more food than last year.
Collection sites for donations were set up at the 16 state police posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regional offices throughout the state as well as the agency's headquarters in Frankfort.
Police say donations are being distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they were collected.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >