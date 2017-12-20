Explosion, fire leaves one dead in Brown County gated community

A home near Lake Lorelei was destroyed in an overnight fire. (FOX19 NOW)

A woman is dead after a house fire inside a gated community in Brown County Wednesday morning.

Neighbors called 911 and reported hearing an explosion as the fire broke out at the Lorelei Drive home around 2 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Crews found the house fully engulfed in flames with fire spreading toward the homes next door, according to Fayetteville Fire Chief Mark Rosselot.

The victim's home oxygen tank likely caused the explosion, Rosselot said.

“She had made a valiant attempt to try to get out of the house," Rosselot said. "We found her on the porch area.”

Authorities have not identified the victim. No one else was home at the time of the fire.

Fayetteville fire crews and Brown County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a cause.

