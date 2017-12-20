1 dead in southwest Ohio house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a person has died in a southwest Ohio house fire.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2BGHGo3 ) the fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the gated community of Lake Lorelei in Perry Township in Brown County.

The state Fire Marshal is investigating.

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com

