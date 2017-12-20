Man critically hurt by sandbag tossed off highway overpass

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says a Michigan man hit by a sandbag tossed from an Ohio interstate overpass is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Four teens accused of throwing the sandbag appeared in a Toledo, Ohio, juvenile court Wednesday and entered a denial to felonious assault charges.
Police say Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, was a front-seat passenger in a southbound vehicle on Interstate 75 and was struck when the teens threw the sandbag Tuesday night.
A juvenile court prosecutor says she was told by police that Byrd was in critical condition at a Toledo hospital. She says other vehicles were hit in the area but no one else was injured.
Three of the juveniles arrested are 14 years old, and the other is 13.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
