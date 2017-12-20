Man, woman found dead in residence; police investigating

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people who detectives think died in some sort of altercation.
A statement from Trooper Robert Purdy says the Owsley County Sheriff called state police Tuesday evening after finding the man and woman dead in a residence in the Lerose community of Owsley County. He said 39-year-old Krista Noble and 50-year-old Michael Little were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner and taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsies. Purdy said their causes of death aren't being released due to the ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the deaths to call the Richmond state police post.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
