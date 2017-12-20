Fairfield football star Jackson Carman signs with Clemson

Jackson Carman prepares to reveal his college pick at a ceremony at Fairfield HS. (FOX19 NOW)

Fairfield High School’s Jackson Carman has signed his letter of intent to play college with Clemson University Tigers.

Carman is considered the top offensive lineman in the country and a top 10 overall recruit nationally.

He revealed his decision between Clemson, Ohio State, and USC at a signing ceremony Wednesday.

