MLS expansion announcement in Nashville: Watch live at 5 p.m.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Major League Soccer is expected to award Nashville one of two expansion bids Wednesday.

For those interested, you can watch that announcement below at 5 p.m.

Nashville, one of 12 cities to submit formal bids in January for expansion slots, was one of four finalists to present before the MLS Expansion Committee on Dec. 6.

So who will get the second 2020 expansion bid? Unfortunately, reports say we'll have to find out after the new year if it will be Cincinnati, Detroit, or Sacramento.

Team general manager Jeff Berding took to Twitter Wednesday and, essentially, encouraged fans to relax for now and enjoy the holiday season:

Will FC Cincinnati join the MLS in 2020? Here's what others are saying

FC Cincinnati has already surpassed 15,000 season ticket holders for the 2018 season. In just two seasons as a franchise, the club is bringing in more fans a game than several MLS cities.

In June, FCC upset two MLS teams -- the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire -- in the U.S. Open Cup.

