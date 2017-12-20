MLS expansion announcement in Nashville: Watch live at 5 p.m.

Major League Soccer is expected to award Nashville one of two expansion bids Wednesday.

For those interested, you can watch that announcement below at 5 p.m.

Nashville, one of 12 cities to submit formal bids in January for expansion slots, was one of four finalists to present before the MLS Expansion Committee on Dec. 6.

So who will get the second 2020 expansion bid? Unfortunately, reports say we'll have to find out after the new year if it will be Cincinnati, Detroit, or Sacramento.

Team general manager Jeff Berding took to Twitter Wednesday and, essentially, encouraged fans to relax for now and enjoy the holiday season:

I want to give a brief update to @fccincinnati supporters:

Our MLS opportunity is still very competitive. The expansion franchise award was not as simple as a meeting then announcement.

It is a process & involves ongoing communication.

1/2 — Jeff Berding (@JeffBerding) December 20, 2017

2/2

We have much to be thankful for during this season & that should be our focus. I intend to enjoy the Christmas holidays and encourage all of our supporters to do the same. Thanks so much, blessings and peace to all. ?????? — Jeff Berding (@JeffBerding) December 20, 2017

Will FC Cincinnati join the MLS in 2020? Here's what others are saying

FC Cincinnati has already surpassed 15,000 season ticket holders for the 2018 season. In just two seasons as a franchise, the club is bringing in more fans a game than several MLS cities.

In June, FCC upset two MLS teams -- the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire -- in the U.S. Open Cup.

