Avondale shooting: Security officer taken to UCMC with gunshot wound

Cincinnati police responded to a report of a security officer shot in the Avondale area Wednesday afternoon. According to UC Health, the suspect is down.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue. Police described it as a possible active shooter situation when the news broke.

Around 2:30 p.m., Cincinnati police said the scene was stabilized.

Officials say the security officer is being treated for a gunshot wound at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Martin Luther King Dr. E and Reading Road are major cross streets in the area. Burnet Avenue was shut down nearby after the incident.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the shooting took place Tuesday afternoon.

