Avondale shooting: Security officer taken to UCMC with gunshot wound

Cincinnati police responded to a report of a security officer shot in the Avondale area Wednesday afternoon. According to UC Health, the suspect is down.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue. Police described it as a possible active shooter situation when the news broke.

Police responded to an active shooter this afternoon at the UC Health Business Center. Suspect is down. Employees should remain in their areas. Visitors please avoid the area if possible. — UC Health (@uc_health) December 20, 2017

Around 2:30 p.m., Cincinnati police said the scene was stabilized.

Officials say the security officer is being treated for a gunshot wound at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Martin Luther King Dr. E and Reading Road are major cross streets in the area. Burnet Avenue was shut down nearby after the incident.

