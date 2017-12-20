Officer wounded, suspect dead after hospital shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a gunman opened fire at an emergency psychiatric services hospital building in Cincinnati, wounding an officer before they believe he shot himself to death.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Wednesday that police haven't identified the gunman and are unclear of the motive. He says an unarmed security officer was wounded and is undergoing surgery.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter in the area of University of Cincinnati Medical Center just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Isaac says several shots were fired at the entrance to the psychiatric services emergency room.

Police have closed off a section of an area with several other hospitals and medical buildings.

This story has been corrected to show that the spelling is Burnet Avenue, not Burnett.

