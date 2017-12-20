Teen who said other personality killed woman says not guilty

URBANA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teen who told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality killed his father's longtime girlfriend has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to aggravated murder and murder charges in the woman's slaying.

Fifteen-year-old Donovan Nicholas entered the pleas Tuesday in Champaign County's adult court. He was 14 on April 6, when authorities allege he killed Heidi Fay Taylor. He told the 911 dispatcher then that an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township.

Nicholas' attorney says a psychologist has said he believes the teen has multiple personalities.

The judge has ordered a psychological exam for the boy. The judge set bond at $700,000.

The case was transferred from juvenile court last month.

